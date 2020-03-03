2014 Subaru Forester

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm

Rear Leg Room: 965 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km

Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm

Front Head Room: 1,015 mm

Overall Length: 4,595 mm

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Overall height: 1,735 mm

Overall Width: 1,795 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm

Rear Head Room: 952 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L

Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,559 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg

AWD LEAT ROOF CAM HS P/SEAT P/GATE BT ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.