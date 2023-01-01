$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
69,626KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10342437
- Stock #: D8757
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC162033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,626 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
For 2014 the Toyota Corolla has a new design while keeping its practical, responsible core values and adding a lot more flair. The new front-end design will likely impress those who are looking for a vehicle with an edgier feel. In addition to the redesigned bumpers, the 2014 Toyota Corolla come standard with LED headlights taking the Carolla to the next level in safety and style. The Corolla remains one of the better picks in this class for the safety-minded consumer. Safety equipment includes; front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and active front head restraints all standard. This low mileage sedan has just 69,626 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
