<p>This vehicle comes well-equipped with comfort, safety, and convenience features to make every drive enjoyable and worry-free.<br /> <br /> Key Features:<br /> <br /> Wheels & Suspension: 15" Steel Wheels with Full Wheel Covers, Front Wheel Independent Suspension, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bars Comfort & Convenience: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Telescoping & Tilt Steering Wheel, Illuminated Entry, and Split Folding Rear Seats for added versatility Entertainment: AM/FM/CD Radio with MP3 Capability and 4 Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls<br /> <br /> Safety & Stability:<br /> <br /> ABS Brakes Dual Front & Side Impact Airbags Overhead & Knee Airbags Occupant Sensing Airbag Electronic Stability Control Traction Control Brake Assist<br /> <br /> Additional Highlights:<br /> <br /> Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Trip Computer Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors<br /> <br /> This vehicle offers a smooth ride with features designed to keep you comfortable and confident on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-rounded and dependable sedan!</p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

225,000 KM

$9,995

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

12022534

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Used
225,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3EC125461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502291XZ
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

n/a

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
2014 Toyota Corolla