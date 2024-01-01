$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
CE
2014 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502291XZ
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes well-equipped with comfort, safety, and convenience features to make every drive enjoyable and worry-free.
Key Features:
Wheels & Suspension: 15" Steel Wheels with Full Wheel Covers, Front Wheel Independent Suspension, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bars Comfort & Convenience: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Telescoping & Tilt Steering Wheel, Illuminated Entry, and Split Folding Rear Seats for added versatility Entertainment: AM/FM/CD Radio with MP3 Capability and 4 Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Safety & Stability:
ABS Brakes Dual Front & Side Impact Airbags Overhead & Knee Airbags Occupant Sensing Airbag Electronic Stability Control Traction Control Brake Assist
Additional Highlights:
Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Trip Computer Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors
This vehicle offers a smooth ride with features designed to keep you comfortable and confident on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-rounded and dependable sedan!
