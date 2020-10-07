For 2014 the Toyota Corolla has a new design while keeping its practical, responsible core values and adding a lot more flair. The new front-end design will likely impress those who are looking for a vehicle with an edgier feel. In addition to the redesigned bumpers, the 2014 Toyota Corolla come standard with LED headlights taking the Carolla to the next level in safety and style. The Corolla remains one of the better picks in this class for the safety-minded consumer. Safety equipment includes; front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and active front head restraints all standard. This sedan has 78,546 kms. It's black sand pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof Hs Spoiler Manual Alloys.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Max cargo capacity: 369 L
Overall Length: 4,639 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
LEATH ROOF HS SPOILER MANUAL ALLOYS
