2014 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Metal-look/piano black center console trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Head Room: 942 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Overall Width: 1,776 mm Max cargo capacity: 369 L Overall Length: 4,639 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm LEATH ROOF HS SPOILER MANUAL ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.