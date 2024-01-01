$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
2014 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,931KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDDKRFHXES021939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,931 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 230,931 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 230,931 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 174,067 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage 38,976 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 160,720 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 Toyota Highlander