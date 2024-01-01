Menu
This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passengers side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 230,931 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.

230,931 KM

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

230,931KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 230,931 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278

