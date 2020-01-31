AWD NAV PANO CS 4X-HS CAM P/GATE 7-PASS PARK-SENS JBL-AUDIO!
This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 199,970 kms. It's black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Pano Cs 4x-hs Cam P/gate 7-pass Park-sens Jbl-audio.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 12
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Seating
-
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Double wishbone rear suspension
- Security
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Liftgate window: Flip-up
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Surround Audio
- Manual Folding Third Row Seat
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- 60-40 Third Row Seat
- Turn signal in mirrors
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
- Wheel Diameter: 19
- Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
- Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Rear captain chairs
- Driver knee airbags
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
- Tires: Width: 245 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 960 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Overall height: 1,780 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Overall Width: 1,925 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
- Diameter of tires: 19.0"
- Fuel Capacity: 73 L
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
- 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
- Manual child safety locks
- Overall Length: 4,855 mm
- Curb weight: 2,045 kg
- Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm
- 3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm
- 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
- 3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 2,339 L
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- AWD NAV PANO CS 4X-HS CAM P/GATE 7-PASS PARK-SENS JBL-AUDIO
