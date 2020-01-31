AWD NAV PANO CS 4X-HS CAM P/GATE 7-PASS PARK-SENS JBL-AUDIO!



This 2014 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.



Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 199,970 kms. It's black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Pano Cs 4x-hs Cam P/gate 7-pass Park-sens Jbl-audio.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 12 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Liftgate window: Flip-up

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Surround Audio

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

60-40 Third Row Seat

Turn signal in mirrors

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Wheel Diameter: 19

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Simulated wood/metal-look door trim

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Rear captain chairs

Driver knee airbags

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Wheelbase: 2,790 mm

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 960 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Overall height: 1,780 mm

Front Head Room: 1,010 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Overall Width: 1,925 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 19.0"

Fuel Capacity: 73 L

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 976 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,855 mm

Curb weight: 2,045 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,339 L

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

AWD NAV PANO CS 4X-HS CAM P/GATE 7-PASS PARK-SENS JBL-AUDIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.