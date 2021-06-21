2014 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Halogen Headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Simulated carbon fibre door trim Fuel Type: Diesel Fuel Capacity: 55 L Overall Width: 1,781 mm Wheelbase: 2,578 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,348 mm Front Head Room: 976 mm Curb weight: 1,520 kg Rear Leg Room: 901 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,897 L Overall Length: 4,556 mm Overall height: 1,504 mm Rear Head Room: 969 mm Manual child safety locks DIESEL HTD-SEATS BT ALLOYS AUTO

