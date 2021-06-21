The 2014 Volkswagen Golf hatchback offers excellent handling and a good ride, premium interior design and materials, and a range of engines--including the efficient TDI diesel--at a premium price.This wagon has 113,000 kms. It's reflex silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Htd-seats Bt Alloys Auto.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Fuel Type: Diesel
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Overall Width: 1,781 mm
Wheelbase: 2,578 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,348 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Curb weight: 1,520 kg
Rear Leg Room: 901 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,897 L
Overall Length: 4,556 mm
Overall height: 1,504 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Manual child safety locks
DIESEL HTD-SEATS BT ALLOYS AUTO
