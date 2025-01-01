Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Unlock the joy of the open road with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ - a driving experience that seamlessly blends comfort, technology, and uncompromising safety.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Key features/benefits:<br />• Spacious seating for 5 passengers<br />• Sleek hardtop design<br />• Advanced safety features including ABS, airbags, and traction control<br />• Convenient power locks, mirrors, and windows<br />• Adjustable steering wheel and cruise control for a personalized drive<br />• Rear defogger and backup camera for enhanced visibility</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Jetta Trendline+ provides the perfect balance of style and substance. Its roomy interior and well-appointed features create a relaxing, enjoyable ride, whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway. With a suite of smart safety technologies, you can navigate the roads with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are protected.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Who its for and how it improves their life:<br />The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and anyone who values a comfortable, versatile, and secure driving experience. Its thoughtful design and user-friendly amenities will elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures, allowing you to make the most of your time on the road.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle
12137886

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7EM355123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlock the joy of the open road with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ - a driving experience that seamlessly blends comfort, technology, and uncompromising safety.

Key features/benefits:
• Spacious seating for 5 passengers
• Sleek hardtop design
• Advanced safety features including ABS, airbags, and traction control
• Convenient power locks, mirrors, and windows
• Adjustable steering wheel and cruise control for a personalized drive
• Rear defogger and backup camera for enhanced visibility

This Jetta Trendline+ provides the perfect balance of style and substance. Its roomy interior and well-appointed features create a relaxing, enjoyable ride, whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway. With a suite of smart safety technologies, you can navigate the roads with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are protected.

Who it's for and how it improves their life:
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and anyone who values a comfortable, versatile, and secure driving experience. Its thoughtful design and user-friendly amenities will elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures, allowing you to make the most of your time on the road.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 152,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 RAM 1500 135,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford Focus 145,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta