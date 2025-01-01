$11,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlock the joy of the open road with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ - a driving experience that seamlessly blends comfort, technology, and uncompromising safety.
Key features/benefits:
• Spacious seating for 5 passengers
• Sleek hardtop design
• Advanced safety features including ABS, airbags, and traction control
• Convenient power locks, mirrors, and windows
• Adjustable steering wheel and cruise control for a personalized drive
• Rear defogger and backup camera for enhanced visibility
This Jetta Trendline+ provides the perfect balance of style and substance. Its roomy interior and well-appointed features create a relaxing, enjoyable ride, whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway. With a suite of smart safety technologies, you can navigate the roads with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are protected.
Who it's for and how it improves their life:
The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ is the ideal companion for busy professionals, growing families, and anyone who values a comfortable, versatile, and secure driving experience. Its thoughtful design and user-friendly amenities will elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures, allowing you to make the most of your time on the road.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
