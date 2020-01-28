2014 Volkswagen Jetta

No accident, sunroof, MP3/CD Player, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot for just $84 bi-weekly*. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.



Price excludes HST and licensing.



Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, MP3 CD Player, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Windows, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Sunroof, Traction Control



Complimentary CarFax report available at:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=jHqtcI+rM3/yNPvufUjgrv5ACVwq9C9s



* Payment based on purchase price of $9,000, $1,000 down, 5-year loan at 7% annual interest rate with bi-weekly payments, cost of borrowing $1,710. Actual term and interest rate will vary depending on credit history and other credit factors.



YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!



At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.



CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!



Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Safety Dual Air Bags

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm MP3/CD Player Additional Features Dual Side Impact Air Ba

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.