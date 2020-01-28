Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

  1. 4604784
  2. 4604784
  3. 4604784
  4. 4604784
  5. 4604784
  6. 4604784
  7. 4604784
  8. 4604784
  9. 4604784
  10. 4604784
  11. 4604784
  12. 4604784
  13. 4604784
  14. 4604784
  15. 4604784
  16. 4604784
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,534KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4604784
  • Stock #: 1646
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ0EM244945
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
No accident, sunroof, MP3/CD Player, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot for just $84 bi-weekly*. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, MP3 CD Player, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Windows, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Sunroof, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=jHqtcI+rM3/yNPvufUjgrv5ACVwq9C9s

* Payment based on purchase price of $9,000, $1,000 down, 5-year loan at 7% annual interest rate with bi-weekly payments, cost of borrowing $1,710. Actual term and interest rate will vary depending on credit history and other credit factors.

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Safety
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • MP3/CD Player
Additional Features
  • Dual Side Impact Air Ba

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Next Car 4 U

2003 Honda CR-V EX 4WD
 225,906 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2001 Lexus ES 300 Se...
 256,853 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey RT
 193,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
Next Car 4 U

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-362-XXXX

(click to show)

289-362-2200

Send A Message