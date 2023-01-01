2014 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10378383

10378383 VIN: 1VWCH7A32EC026691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.