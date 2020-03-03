Menu
2015 Audi A4

Premium Plus MANUAL, LOTS OF FUN, $142 BIWEEKLY

2015 Audi A4

Premium Plus MANUAL, LOTS OF FUN, $142 BIWEEKLY

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,295KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759668
  • Stock #: 114
  • VIN: WAUHFCFL6FN025322
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

6 Speed Manual Transmission, Tons of Fun, No Accidents, Excellent Condition/strong/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;">The Audi A4 ticks all the boxes for a luxury sedan with its refined styling, agile handling, upscale interior, and the performance to match. This A4 is specced with a manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and desirable S-Line package. The S-Line package gives the car sharp 18 alloy wheels, sport suspension, badging, sport seats, and more. The A4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder engine producing 220 horsepower. This model is the Premium Plus trim level loading it with tech features including navigation, heated seats, keyless entry, and more.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • SMART KEY
  • Accident Free
  • Automatic Windshield Wipers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • LED Lights
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

