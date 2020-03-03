2015 Audi A4

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1
289-668-6744
+ taxes & licensing
6 Speed Manual Transmission, Tons of Fun, No Accidents, Excellent Condition/strong/pp r-class=" r-style="white-space:pre-wrap;">The Audi A4 ticks all the boxes for a luxury sedan with its refined styling, agile handling, upscale interior, and the performance to match. This A4 is specced with a manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and desirable S-Line package. The S-Line package gives the car sharp 18 alloy wheels, sport suspension, badging, sport seats, and more. The A4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder engine producing 220 horsepower. This model is the Premium Plus trim level loading it with tech features including navigation, heated seats, keyless entry, and more.
