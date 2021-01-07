Low Mileage, AWD PANO LEATH 12W-SEAT MEM P/GATE PARK-SENS!
This 2015 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This low mileage SUV has just 56,733 kms. It's glacier white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Pano Leath 12w-seat Mem P/gate Park-sens.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Aluminum center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 990 mm
Wheelbase: 2,807 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,042 mm
Curb weight: 1,850 kg
Overall height: 1,655 mm
Overall Width: 1,898 mm
Overall Length: 4,639 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
Front Head Room: 1,043 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,435 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
AWD PANO LEATH 12W-SEAT MEM P/GATE PARK-SENS
