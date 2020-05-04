Menu
2015 Audi Q7

3.0 quattro TDI Vorsprung Edition

2015 Audi Q7

3.0 quattro TDI Vorsprung Edition

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,009KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944528
  • Stock #: D4141
  • VIN: WA1WMCFE6FD007680
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition!

This 2015 Audi Q7 is for sale today.

When designing this Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This SUV has 155,009 kms. It's midnight black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Quattro 4dr 3.0l Tdi Vorsprung Edition.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Surround Audio
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Aluminum door trim
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Memorized Settings including steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 14
  • Wheel Width: 9
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Five 12V DC power outlets
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 990 mm
  • Tires: Width: 275 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 100 L
  • Overall Width: 1,983 mm
  • Overall height: 1,737 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,002 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 943 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm
  • Power child safety locks
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,200 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,053 L
  • Overall Length: 5,089 mm
  • Curb weight: 2,455 kg
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Front and rear reverse sensing system
  • Xenon plus high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

