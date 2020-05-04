2015 Audi Q7

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers

Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Rear fog lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Surround Audio

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Aluminum dash trim

Aluminum door trim

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Fuel Type: Diesel

Wheel Diameter: 20

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 14

Wheel Width: 9

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Five 12V DC power outlets

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm

Rear Head Room: 990 mm

Tires: Width: 275 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,003 mm

Fuel Capacity: 100 L

Overall Width: 1,983 mm

Overall height: 1,737 mm

Wheelbase: 3,002 mm

Rear Leg Room: 943 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm

Power child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 3,200 kg

Max cargo capacity: 2,053 L

Overall Length: 5,089 mm

Curb weight: 2,455 kg

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Front and rear reverse sensing system

Xenon plus high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition

