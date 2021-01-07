Menu
2015 BMW X5

131,585 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i Prem Pack Enhanced, Driver's Assist Pack

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i Prem Pack Enhanced, Driver's Assist Pack

Location

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6477883
  • Stock #: 203
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C50F0K58967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 203
  • Mileage 131,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Additional Details:
- One Owner
- Driver Intelligence Package
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Heated Seats
- Connected Drive
- Sunroof
- Comfort Access
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Frontal Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Bluetooth
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- 19 Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Rear cross traffic alert
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
Front Sensors
Smart Device Integration
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Self Braking
Concierge Service

Email Flynn Automotive

Flynn Automotive

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

