2015 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Rear Head Room: 985 mm Curb weight: 1,523 kg Rear Leg Room: 908 mm Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm Overall Length: 4,278 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,774 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,984 kg Overall height: 1,658 mm OnStar RemoteLink Halogen projector beam headlights AWD CAM 6W-P/SEAT BOSE PREM-AUDIO CLIMATE

