2015 Buick Encore

The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 162,223 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam 6w-p/seat Bose Prem-audio Climate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Curb weight: 1,523 kg
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Overall Length: 4,278 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,774 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,984 kg
Overall height: 1,658 mm
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
AWD CAM 6W-P/SEAT BOSE PREM-AUDIO CLIMATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.