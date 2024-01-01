Menu
Cadillac has upped the ante in the entry-level luxury game with the outstanding ATS. This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This sedan has 123,588 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2015 Cadillac ATS

123,588 KM

Used
123,588KM
VIN 1G6AH5RX3F0138413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5795B
  • Mileage 123,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Cadillac has upped the ante in the entry-level luxury game with the outstanding ATS. This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This sedan has 123,588 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

