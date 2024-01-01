$15,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Luxury AWD
2015 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Luxury AWD
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5795B
- Mileage 123,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillac has upped the ante in the entry-level luxury game with the outstanding ATS. This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This sedan has 123,588 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
833-977-1235