2015 Cadillac Escalade

Redesigned for 2015, the Cadillac Escalade is as stylish and powerful as ever with even more state of the art appointments than ever before. With its blend of luxury, power, and functionality, the Escalade is the perfect choice for those wanting to be pampered while traveling with a crowd. It's black raven in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Premium Pwr-boards Dvd 7-pass Roof Nav.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
OnStar Directions & Connections
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Rear leveling suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Cornering Lights
Lane Departure Warning
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electric power steering
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Total Number of Speakers: 16
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Wheel Diameter: 22
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm
Tires: Width: 285 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.1 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,890 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/chrome accents aluminum rims
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,636 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Width: 2,045 mm
Video player with Blu-ray
Front Leg Room: 1,151 mm
Overall Length: 5,179 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,252 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 630 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,547 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.0 s
Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
Curb weight: 2,649 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,529 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,668 L
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Surround Sound
Rear Collision Warning
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
OnStar RemoteLink
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
UltraSonic front and rear reverse sensing system
AWD PREMIUM PWR-BOARDS DVD 7-PASS ROOF NAV
