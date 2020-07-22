2015 Cadillac Escalade

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Simulated wood center console trim Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front OnStar Directions & Connections Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Rear leveling suspension Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Cornering Lights Lane Departure Warning Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Remote activated exterior entry lights Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Tumble forward rear seats Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Rear buckets Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Video Monitor Location: Front and rear Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electric power steering Rear heat ducts with separate controls Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 9 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Total Number of Speakers: 16 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Wheel Diameter: 22 Diameter of tires: 22.0" Rear Leg Room: 991 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Head Room: 983 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm Tires: Width: 285 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.1 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,946 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg HD auxilliary engine cooler Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km Overall height: 1,890 mm Forward Collision Mitigation Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Silver w/chrome accents aluminum rims Proximity remote trunk release Rear Shoulder Room: 1,636 mm Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall Width: 2,045 mm Video player with Blu-ray Front Leg Room: 1,151 mm Overall Length: 5,179 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,252 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 630 mm Front Hip Room: 1,547 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.0 s Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm Curb weight: 2,649 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,529 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,668 L Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Surround Sound Rear Collision Warning Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry OnStar RemoteLink Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights UltraSonic front and rear reverse sensing system AWD PREMIUM PWR-BOARDS DVD 7-PASS ROOF NAV

