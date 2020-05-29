Menu
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,637KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136113
  • Stock #: 0666B
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE36FS559480
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!



The Cadillac SRX is a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you're looking for one that's well stocked with safety features. This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 108,637 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.68 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

