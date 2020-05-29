+ taxes & licensing
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
The Cadillac SRX is a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you're looking for one that's well stocked with safety features. This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 108,637 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
