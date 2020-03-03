Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,936KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689624
  • Stock #: D4016
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2F9226334
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, 2SS 400HP HUD LEATH ROOF BOSTON-AUDIO HS PARK-SENS HOME-REMOTE RS-PKG 20 -AL!

This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.

The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value!This low mileage coupe has just 29,936 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2ss 400hp Hud Leath Roof Boston-audio Hs Park-sens Home-remote Rs-pkg 20 -al.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 9
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Front sport seat
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Boston Acoustics
  • Type of tires: Performance
  • Wheel Width: 9
  • Tires: Profile: 40
  • Tires: Speed Rating: Y
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 72 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,841 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • Wheelbase: 2,852 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 320 L
  • Tires: Width: 275 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,918 mm
  • Overall height: 1,377 mm
  • Front Head Room: 950 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 897 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 759 mm
  • Chevrolet MyLink
  • Selective service internet access
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Curb weight: 1,785 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
  • 2SS 400HP HUD LEATH ROOF BOSTON-AUDIO HS PARK-SENS HOME-REMOTE RS-PKG 20 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2016 RAM 1500 SLT D...
 87,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 118,341 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Sp...
 38,957 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message