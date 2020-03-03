2015 Chevrolet Camaro

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

OnStar Directions & Connections Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Front sport seat

Surround Audio

Rear door type: Trunk

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Wheel Diameter: 20

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Boston Acoustics

Type of tires: Performance

Wheel Width: 9

Tires: Profile: 40

Tires: Speed Rating: Y

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 72 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm

Overall Length: 4,841 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

Wheelbase: 2,852 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Max Cargo Capacity: 320 L

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Overall Width: 1,918 mm

Overall height: 1,377 mm

Front Head Room: 950 mm

Rear Head Room: 897 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 759 mm

Chevrolet MyLink

Selective service internet access

Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink

Curb weight: 1,785 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm

2SS 400HP HUD LEATH ROOF BOSTON-AUDIO HS PARK-SENS HOME-REMOTE RS-PKG 20 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.