2015 Chevrolet City Express

56,654 KM

Details Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2015 Chevrolet City Express

2015 Chevrolet City Express

LS

2015 Chevrolet City Express

LS

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

56,654KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9282643
  • Stock #: 10670
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN1FK698019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

