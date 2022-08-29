$27,499+ tax & licensing
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2015 Chevrolet City Express
2015 Chevrolet City Express
LS
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
56,654KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9282643
- Stock #: 10670
- VIN: 3N63M0YN1FK698019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 56,654 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4