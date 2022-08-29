2015 Chevrolet City Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 5 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282643

9282643 Stock #: 10670

10670 VIN: 3N63M0YN1FK698019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 56,654 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.