Low Mileage! Huge sport tires, furious grip, nimble handling, and an upgraded interior and exterior are just the beginning that will make you drool over the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2015 Corvette is the car that captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, the Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made. This low mileage coupe has just 27,170 kms. Its daytona sunrise orange metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

27,170 KM

$57,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$57,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,170KM
VIN 1G1YD2D77F5120103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Sunrise Orange Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 5934B
  • Mileage 27,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Heads-Up Display| Leather Seats| Premium Audio| OnStar| SiriusXM| Aluminum Wheels| Fog Lamps| Remote Keyless Entry

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
