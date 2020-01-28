Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Come by Momo Cars and check out this beautiful new addition to our inventory. 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! Loaded with leather interior, heated seats, bluetooth and more. This car is an incredible addition and will not last long. Priced to clear! Credit issues? Momo Cars specializes in getting everyone approved, no matter the situation. We also have an in-house financing program AND in-house leasing. Come by and chat with one of our sales advisors today! Meet Eva At MOMO CARS, we hand select our vehicles based on our customer preferences and market research to ensure they not only meet, but exceed our standards of reconditioning and value for our clients hard earned money. All of Momo Cars inventory is new to you and we treat them with the absolute best care. We supply all history known of our inventory, including CarFax reports. Momo Cars beliefs are not only giving our customers a very unique car buying experience, but providing grade A service and dedication. Momo Cars offers a no pressure sales environment and no haggle pricing that has been calculated with our new state of the art software program which allows us to price our vehicles at or below current market value. We believe that everyone deserves the best price without having to negotiate and cause stress on our clients. This allows our staff to give our undivided attention on finding the PERFECT vehicle to match our customers personality and overall lifestyle. Our Finance Manager, partners with an abundance of banks and credit unions and is highly skilled and experienced in dealing with all types of credit situations. Our Finance Manager also provides information on all available warranties and insurance that is available to our clientele. From GREAT CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY & CONSUMER PROPOSAL, WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! We also offer a very UNIQUE in-house lease to own program to provide every option available to our customers. Momo Cars is a family owned business since 2009 servicing Ontario. We are also the highest rated used car dealership in the Niagara Region! Buy with confidence and trust. Contact us today! (905) 688-9786



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

