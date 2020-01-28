Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Back Up Camera!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Back Up Camera!

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,902KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4552338
  • Stock #: Eva
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7266232
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Come by Momo Cars and check out this beautiful new addition to our inventory. 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! Loaded with leather interior, heated seats, bluetooth and more. This car is an incredible addition and will not last long. Priced to clear! Credit issues? Momo Cars specializes in getting everyone approved, no matter the situation. We also have an in-house financing program AND in-house leasing. Come by and chat with one of our sales advisors today! Meet Eva At MOMO CARS, we hand select our vehicles based on our customer preferences and market research to ensure they not only meet, but exceed our standards of reconditioning and value for our clients hard earned money. All of Momo Cars inventory is new to you and we treat them with the absolute best care. We supply all history known of our inventory, including CarFax reports. Momo Cars beliefs are not only giving our customers a very unique car buying experience, but providing grade A service and dedication. Momo Cars offers a no pressure sales environment and no haggle pricing that has been calculated with our new state of the art software program which allows us to price our vehicles at or below current market value. We believe that everyone deserves the best price without having to negotiate and cause stress on our clients. This allows our staff to give our undivided attention on finding the PERFECT vehicle to match our customers personality and overall lifestyle. Our Finance Manager, partners with an abundance of banks and credit unions and is highly skilled and experienced in dealing with all types of credit situations. Our Finance Manager also provides information on all available warranties and insurance that is available to our clientele. From GREAT CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY & CONSUMER PROPOSAL, WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! We also offer a very UNIQUE in-house lease to own program to provide every option available to our customers. Momo Cars is a family owned business since 2009 servicing Ontario. We are also the highest rated used car dealership in the Niagara Region! Buy with confidence and trust. Contact us today! (905) 688-9786


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Momo Cars

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 143,599 KM
$9,488 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 52,521 KM
$15,488 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 117,667 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-9786

Send A Message