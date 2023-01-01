Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

75,613 KM

Details Description

$15,498

+ tax & licensing
$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

75,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9483339
  • Stock #: 9254
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7225798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9254
  • Mileage 75,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage sedan has just 75,613 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

