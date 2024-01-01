$9,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,221KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLEEK9F6296961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 74712
- Mileage 153,221 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
This Equinox is roomy, quiet, and practical This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 153,221 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
This Equinox is roomy, quiet, and practical This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 153,221 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Wi-Fi| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Keyless Entry| Bluetooth| SiriusXM| Air Conditioning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 95,399 KM $19,488 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 153,221 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 112,892 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2015 Chevrolet Equinox