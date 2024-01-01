Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!</b> This Equinox is roomy, quiet, and practical This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 153,221 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

153,221 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,221KM
VIN 2GNFLEEK9F6296961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 74712
  • Mileage 153,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!



This Equinox is roomy, quiet, and practical This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 153,221 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.







Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Wi-Fi| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Keyless Entry| Bluetooth| SiriusXM| Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 95,399 KM $19,488 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 153,221 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 112,892 KM $25,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox