2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

241,505 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT ** 4X4, NAV, BACK CAM, HTD LEATH **

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT ** 4X4, NAV, BACK CAM, HTD LEATH **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

241,505KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510593
  • Stock #: 10894
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8FG352122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 241,505 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW FACTORY GM TRANSMISSION * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REMOTE START * BLUETOOTH * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, 2LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * REVERSE CAMERA * NAVIGATION * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * 22" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

