Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b> With a wide range of body styles, an impressive interior, and a lineup of powerful and fuel-efficient engines, this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a top pick in the full-size pickup class. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 222,482 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

222,482 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,482KM
VIN 1GCVKREC7FZ322050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5933C
  • Mileage 222,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



With a wide range of body styles, an impressive interior, and a lineup of powerful and fuel-efficient engines, this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a top pick in the full-size pickup class. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 222,482 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Bluetooth| MyLink| OnStar| SiriusXM| Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 134,079 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 88,000 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 222,210 KM $7,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500