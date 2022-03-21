Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,790 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Work Truck

Work Truck

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

157,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8693666
  • Stock #: 2951B
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC3FZ395887

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always be in style. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 157,790 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.61 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

