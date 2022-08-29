$27,498+ tax & licensing
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
146,643KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233011
- Stock #: D7584
- VIN: 3GCUKREC1FG298470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,643 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,643 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2