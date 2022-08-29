Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,643 KM

Details Description

$27,498

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

LT

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Logo_AccidentFree

146,643KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233011
  • Stock #: D7584
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1FG298470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,643 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



