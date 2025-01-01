$10,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,954KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH3F4214633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This low mileage sedan has just 62,954 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
