2015 Chevrolet Sonic

36,972 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Nissan

905-646-9999

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto WOW Only 36k's | Accide Free

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto WOW Only 36k's | Accide Free

Location

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-646-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6513135
  • Stock #: PF20013B
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH3F4157131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PF20013B
  • Mileage 36,972 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUE MARKET PRICING / ALL VEHICLE TRADES ARE WELCOME / TRUCKS & SUVs / CARFAX HISTORY REPORTS ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
St. Catharines Nissan is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the automotive industry and the vehicles we sell and service. We are located at 155 Scott St. at Lake St., just north of the QEW and a quick drive from anywhere in the Niagara Region. Call our team today at (905) 646-9999 and we will show you what customer satisfaction really means

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

