2015 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
2015 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
280,990KM
VIN 1GNSKJKC6FR169158
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 280,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate!
The Suburban is now better trimmed to compete in the modern epoch, as it pulls up a more fuel-efficient V8 engine, a fold-flat third-row seat and a host of latest safety and technology features. This 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2015 Chevrolet Suburban has been completely redesigned and gained many improvements including higher-quality interior materials, fold flat third-row seat and an increase in fuel economy. If you have a large family or any other need for lots of seats and lots of cargo room, the Suburban will handle all of that along with your towing needs while offering you a comfortable, solid ride with a long list of features and options to enjoy. This SUV has 280,990 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Wi-fi, Remote Start.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Leather Seats| Heated Seats| Memory Seats| Premium Audio| Power Tailgate| Wi-Fi| Remote Start| Park Assist| Climate Control| Side Steps| Remote Keyless Entry| Rear Camera| Aluminum Wheels| Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2015 Chevrolet Suburban