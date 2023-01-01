$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
166,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189584
- Stock #: D8602
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB0FN686121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,477 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 166,477 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCFB0FN686121.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
