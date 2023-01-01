Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

205,867 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,867KM
Used
  • Stock #: 10441
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB9FN593260

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

This 2015 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 205,867 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCFB9FN593260.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.

