2015 Chrysler 200

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Trim Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Front sport seat

Rear door type: Trunk

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Cloth/leather seat upholstery

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Painted aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Curb weight: 1,721 kg

Rear Leg Room: 956 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Rear Head Room: 950 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 982 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm

Overall Width: 1,871 mm

Overall height: 1,491 mm

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 411 L

Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm

Wheelbase: 2,742 mm

Overall Length: 4,885 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,240 kg

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

V6 AWD LEATH CS/HS P/SEATS CAM BT 17 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.