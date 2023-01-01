$7,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT, Alloys, DVD Player, Back-up-Camera
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Sold As Is
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 615815
- Mileage 168,203 KM
Vehicle Description
V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Full STO-N-Go, DVD Player, Rear Heat and Air, Only 168,203 Kms, Has engine light on and has ABS light on, Requires engine repairs and safety repairs, Selling AS IS, Asking $7,000. AS IS. No Safety, and we don't know what it needs for safety. No Warranty. Not fit to be Roadworthy. No Finance, on this vehicle.
We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
