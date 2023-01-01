2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Full STO-N-Go, DVD Player, Rear Heat and Air, Only 168,203 Kms, Has engine light on and has ABS light on, Requires engine repairs and safety repairs, Selling AS IS, Asking $7,000. AS IS. No Safety, and we dont know what it needs for safety. No Warranty. Not fit to be Roadworthy. No Finance, on this vehicle.

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

168,203KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR615815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 615815
  • Mileage 168,203 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Full STO-N-Go, DVD Player, Rear Heat and Air, Only 168,203 Kms, Has engine light on and has ABS light on, Requires engine repairs and safety repairs, Selling AS IS, Asking $7,000. AS IS. No Safety, and we don't know what it needs for safety. No Warranty. Not fit to be Roadworthy. No Finance, on this vehicle. 

 

We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

