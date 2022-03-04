Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,132 KM

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

3rd Row Seat Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Entry

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

161,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8566907
  • Stock #: 15651
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR502678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,132 KM

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

