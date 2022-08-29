Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

87,557 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP ** DUAL CLIMATE, CRUISE, REAR STOW **

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP ** DUAL CLIMATE, CRUISE, REAR STOW **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,557KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9034558
  Stock #: 10669
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR734320

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 87,557 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6, AUTO, CVP * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * A/C * AUX. INPUT * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * 
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

