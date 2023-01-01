Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CANADA VALUE PKG! CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

CANADA VALUE PKG! CLEAN!

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

  1. 1687035465
  2. 1687036502
  3. 1687036509
  4. 1687036509
  5. 1687036508
  6. 1687036508
  7. 1687036509
  8. 1687036506
  9. 1687036509
  10. 1687036509
  11. 1687036507
  12. 1687036508
  13. 1687036509
  14. 1687036508
  15. 1687036508
  16. 1687036508
  17. 1687036509
  18. 1687036506
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080471
  • Stock #: Vin663938
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9FT663938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Vin663938
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features 2.4-L 4cyl, automatic, cruise, keyless and pushbutton start, power group, dual air/heat, steering wheel controls, CD stereo with aux/USB jack! 

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 140,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 106,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 NAV!...
 135,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory