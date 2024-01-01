Menu
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2015 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 124,389 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB1FT632246.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2015 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 124,389 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB1FT632246.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Interior

Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4.3" Touchscreen
Driver visor vanity mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

