2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect family companion with the 2015 Dodge Journey SXT - a versatile and well-equipped SUV that's ready to take on any adventure.
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for added safety
• Sirius satellite radio for endless entertainment
• Seating for up to 5 passengers
• Sleek hardtop design with roof luggage rack
The 2015 Dodge Journey SXT is more than just a practical vehicle - it's a gateway to a life of convenience and comfort. With features like power locks, power mirrors, and power windows, getting in and out of the car has never been easier. And with the included cruise control and adjustable steering wheel, you'll enjoy a smooth, customized driving experience every time.
But the real star of the show is the Journey's ability to seamlessly integrate into your busy lifestyle. The remote start function allows you to warm up the car on chilly mornings, while the air conditioning and rear defogger keep you and your passengers comfortable no matter the weather. And with the traction control and side airbags, you can have peace of mind knowing your family is protected.
Whether you're running errands, taking a road trip, or just enjoying a leisurely drive, the 2015 Dodge Journey SXT is the perfect companion to elevate your everyday.
PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
