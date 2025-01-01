Menu
Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG0FT754346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect family companion with the 2015 Dodge Journey SXT - a versatile and well-equipped SUV that's ready to take on any adventure.

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for added safety
• Sirius satellite radio for endless entertainment
• Seating for up to 5 passengers
• Sleek hardtop design with roof luggage rack

The 2015 Dodge Journey SXT is more than just a practical vehicle - it's a gateway to a life of convenience and comfort. With features like power locks, power mirrors, and power windows, getting in and out of the car has never been easier. And with the included cruise control and adjustable steering wheel, you'll enjoy a smooth, customized driving experience every time.

But the real star of the show is the Journey's ability to seamlessly integrate into your busy lifestyle. The remote start function allows you to warm up the car on chilly mornings, while the air conditioning and rear defogger keep you and your passengers comfortable no matter the weather. And with the traction control and side airbags, you can have peace of mind knowing your family is protected.

Whether you're running errands, taking a road trip, or just enjoying a leisurely drive, the 2015 Dodge Journey SXT is the perfect companion to elevate your everyday.

 

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

***Thumbnail author:

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

