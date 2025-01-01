Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2015 Dodge Journey is for sale today. <br> <br>Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 155,505 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0R4E/5ZEaU/FnAOEaqwXilaqnQJHII/f target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG9FT663804 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG9FT663804</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2015 Dodge Journey

155,505 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12697824

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,505KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG9FT663804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2015 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 155,505 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG9FT663804.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited - Low Mileage 50,950 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX Type S SH-AWD for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Acura MDX Type S SH-AWD 90,562 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum 111,491 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2015 Dodge Journey