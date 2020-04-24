Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,054KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932681
  • Stock #: D4128
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6FT754125
Exterior Colour
Pearl White Tri-Coat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, BLACK-TOP V6 8 -TOUCH BT HOME-REMOTE ALLOYS 5-PASS REMOTE!

This 2015 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 52,054 kms. It's pearl white tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Black-top V6 8 -touch Bt Home-remote Alloys 5-pass Remote.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG6FT754125.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,834 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 78 L
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L
  • Overall Length: 4,887 mm
  • Overall height: 1,692 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Curb weight: 1,735 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • BLACK-TOP V6 8 -TOUCH BT HOME-REMOTE ALLOYS 5-PASS REMOTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

