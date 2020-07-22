2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Type of tires: Touring AS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Permanent locking hubs Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 19 AC power outlet: 1 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,834 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 80 L Diameter of tires: 19.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L Overall Length: 4,887 mm Overall height: 1,692 mm Wheelbase: 2,891 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,926 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry AWD NAV DVD ROOF LEATH CAM 7-PASS REAR-AC P/SEAT HS PARK-SENS

