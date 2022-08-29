$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
69,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9032422
- Stock #: 15898
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG4FT716376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15898
- Mileage 69,886 KM
