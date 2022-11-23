Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

152,739 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

3rd Row Seat Moonroof Back Up Camera Navigation

2015 Dodge Journey

3rd Row Seat Moonroof Back Up Camera Navigation

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

152,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408139
  • Stock #: 16025
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT685848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16025
  • Mileage 152,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

