2015 Dodge Journey
3rd Row Seat Moonroof Back Up Camera Navigation
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
152,739KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9408139
- Stock #: 16025
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT685848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,739 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Cloth Interior
