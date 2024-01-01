Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford C-MAX

154,795 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SE

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11464360
  2. 11464360
  3. 11464360
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,795KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5AU1FL115229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE 154,795 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE CHROME PKG | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE CHROME PKG | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SE 143,769 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium SYNC3 | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium SYNC3 | LEATHER INTERIOR 26,125 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2015 Ford C-MAX