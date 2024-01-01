$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford C-MAX
Hybrid SE
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Used
154,795KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5AU1FL115229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 154,795 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
