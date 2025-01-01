$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road with the 2015 Ford EDGE SEL - a powerful, sophisticated SUV built to elevate your driving experience.
- Equipped with air conditioning, cloth seats, and an adjustable steering wheel for maximum comfort
- Reverse camera and parking distance control for confident, stress-free parking
- Cruise control, power steering, and rear defrost for a smooth, effortless ride
- AM/FM/CD radio, satellite radio, and power windows, locks, and mirrors for premium connectivity and convenience
This versatile EDGE SEL puts you in the driver's seat, with the features and capabilities to transform your daily commute into an exhilarating journey. Elevate your lifestyle and conquer the road ahead.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Designed by starline / Freepik
Gaston's Auto Sales
905-984-5094