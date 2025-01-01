Menu
Take command of the road with the 2015 Ford EDGE SEL - a powerful, sophisticated SUV built to elevate your driving experience.

  • Equipped with air conditioning, cloth seats, and an adjustable steering wheel for maximum comfort
  • Reverse camera and parking distance control for confident, stress-free parking
  • Cruise control, power steering, and rear defrost for a smooth, effortless ride
  • AM/FM/CD radio, satellite radio, and power windows, locks, and mirrors for premium connectivity and convenience

This versatile EDGE SEL puts you in the drivers seat, with the features and capabilities to transform your daily commute into an exhilarating journey. Elevate your lifestyle and conquer the road ahead.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

2015 Ford Edge

127,000 KM

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

SEL

12723327

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMTK4J85FBB07051

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Take command of the road with the 2015 Ford EDGE SEL - a powerful, sophisticated SUV built to elevate your driving experience.

  • Equipped with air conditioning, cloth seats, and an adjustable steering wheel for maximum comfort
  • Reverse camera and parking distance control for confident, stress-free parking
  • Cruise control, power steering, and rear defrost for a smooth, effortless ride
  • AM/FM/CD radio, satellite radio, and power windows, locks, and mirrors for premium connectivity and convenience

This versatile EDGE SEL puts you in the driver's seat, with the features and capabilities to transform your daily commute into an exhilarating journey. Elevate your lifestyle and conquer the road ahead.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

