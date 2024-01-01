$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
S UTILITY PKG
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 126,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance and Handling:
Enjoy a balanced drive with a 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Speed Control, and Speed-Sensing Steering.
Interior Comfort and Convenience:
Stay cool with Air Conditioning and relax on Cloth Bucket Seats with a 60/40 Split Rear Seat. Additional comforts include a Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirror, Illuminated Entry, Overhead Console, and Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Technology and Entertainment:
Stay entertained with an AM/FM radio, CD player, and 6 Speakers. Control everything with ease using Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Radio Data System, and a Trip Computer.
Safety Features:
Drive with confidence thanks to Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Traction Control.
Exterior Highlights:
This vehicle boasts Fully Automatic Headlights, Delay-Off Headlights, Body-Colored Bumpers, Power Door Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, and Rear Window Wiper.
Convenience:
Enjoy the ease of Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Steering, and a Panic Alarm.
Stylish Wheels:
Ride in style on 17 Steel Wheels with Sparkle Silver Painted Covers.
This vehicle is designed for comfort, safety, and style. Come take a test drive today and see for yourself!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
905-684-8791