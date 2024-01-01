2015 Ford Escape

Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience a smooth and comfortable ride with this feature-packed vehicle. Heres a snapshot of what it offers:<br><br>Performance and Handling:<br> Enjoy a balanced drive with a 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Speed Control, and Speed-Sensing Steering.<br><br>Interior Comfort and Convenience:<br> Stay cool with Air Conditioning and relax on Cloth Bucket Seats with a 60/40 Split Rear Seat. Additional comforts include a Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirror, Illuminated Entry, Overhead Console, and Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel.<br><br>Technology and Entertainment:<br> Stay entertained with an AM/FM radio, CD player, and 6 Speakers. Control everything with ease using Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Radio Data System, and a Trip Computer.<br><br>Safety Features:<br> Drive with confidence thanks to Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Traction Control.<br><br>Exterior Highlights:<br> This vehicle boasts Fully Automatic Headlights, Delay-Off Headlights, Body-Colored Bumpers, Power Door Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, and Rear Window Wiper.<br><br>Convenience:<br> Enjoy the ease of Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Steering, and a Panic Alarm.<br><br>Stylish Wheels:<br> Ride in style on 17 Steel Wheels with Sparkle Silver Painted Covers.<br><br>This vehicle is designed for comfort, safety, and style. Come take a test drive today and see for yourself!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2015 Ford Escape

126,150 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

S UTILITY PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

S UTILITY PKG

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11500121
  2. 11500121
  3. 11500121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F75FUB14823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 126,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience a smooth and comfortable ride with this feature-packed vehicle. Here's a snapshot of what it offers:

Performance and Handling:
Enjoy a balanced drive with a 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four-Wheel Independent Suspension, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Speed Control, and Speed-Sensing Steering.

Interior Comfort and Convenience:
Stay cool with Air Conditioning and relax on Cloth Bucket Seats with a 60/40 Split Rear Seat. Additional comforts include a Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirror, Illuminated Entry, Overhead Console, and Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Technology and Entertainment:
Stay entertained with an AM/FM radio, CD player, and 6 Speakers. Control everything with ease using Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Radio Data System, and a Trip Computer.

Safety Features:
Drive with confidence thanks to Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Traction Control.

Exterior Highlights:
This vehicle boasts Fully Automatic Headlights, Delay-Off Headlights, Body-Colored Bumpers, Power Door Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, and Rear Window Wiper.

Convenience:
Enjoy the ease of Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Steering, and a Panic Alarm.

Stylish Wheels:
Ride in style on 17 Steel Wheels with Sparkle Silver Painted Covers.

This vehicle is designed for comfort, safety, and style. Come take a test drive today and see for yourself!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2009 Ford Edge HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2009 Ford Edge HEATED FRONT SEATS | SELLING AS-IS 119,960 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 3 | NAV for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 3 | NAV 125,921 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT 132,586 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape