2015 Ford Explorer

201,354 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

905-688-2542

Police Interceptor

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

201,354KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7748502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Police Vehicle. Very well maintained vehicle. Accident free. Runs and drives excellent. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Factory Alarm
ABS Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

