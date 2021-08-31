2015 Ford Explorer

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 3 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7748502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 201,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Factory Alarm ABS Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.