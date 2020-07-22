2015 Ford F-150

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 98,912 kms. It's tuxedo black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Supercrew 145 Lariat. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG0FFB09824.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Chrome Grille
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
HD front stabilizer bar
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
AC power outlet: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,953 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Curb weight: 2,180 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat
